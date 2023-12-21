‘It’s not going to be easy,’ Local officials discuss plans for traffic, upcoming Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials from New Hanover and Brunswick Counties met Thursday to discuss the upcoming work to repair the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has hired a contractor for the project, but the construction will almost certainly lead to traffic jams in both counties.

NCDOT officials say the tentative plan is to close the inbound lanes of the bridge beginning January 28th. Division Three Engineer Chad Kimes says the lane closures are necessary to replace the moveable deck of the bridge.

“It’s not going to be easy,’ said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “And I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this is going to be a pretty tough time for the next couple of months until we get those repairs done, but they have to be done.”

Saffo says the city has never seen such a lengthy disruption to traffic patterns. As of now, NCDOT says the inbound lanes will be closed until March 31 and the outbound lanes will close from after the Azalea Festival until May 23.

During Thursday’s meeting, elected officials and staff members from Wilmington, New Hanover County, Brunswick County, and Leland met with Kimes to go over plans to mitigate traffic during the preservation project.

Kimes says the plan is to route traffic over the Isabel Holmes Bridge or across I-140. While cars will be able to use 3rd Street as a detour, semi-trucks heading to the port will be routed from MLK Parkway to South College Road to Shipyard Boulevard.

Several officials stressed the importance of making sure drivers are prepared for the inevitable traffic.

“It may take an hour or more to be able to get into the community or for people in the community to leave Wilmington to go into Brunswick County,” said Saffo. “We don’t know as of yet. You know, this is new to all of us, but we feel that it’s significant enough issue that we need to bring it to the forefront.”

Specific plans are still being finalized. Saffo hopes the municipalities involved can have a more concrete plan ready by Jan. 18, which would be 10 days before the major lane closure begins.

To help manage potential traffic, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking local businesses to consider asking employees to carpool or work remotely.

NCDOT officials say more than 60,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. Since the traffic is expected to cause delays for emergency services, New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still says his team has been working to identify objectives for helping the community.

“Really just to reduce commute times, primarily,” said Still. “Do everything that we can to make sure that individuals know the detours and the routes and to understand the flexibilities in those detours and routes, those may change over time, ad they will certainly change with the direction of flow over the bridge.”

NCDOT plans to have extra crews working in IMAP trucks to survey traffic and provide updates that will post online and on apps like Google Maps and Waze.

Still says while plans are still being finalized, having time to prepare is key.

“That cushion of time to put our heads together is certainly going to be more beneficial,” said Still. “And we’re just trying to make sure it’s not paralysis by analysis that we don’t overthink it.”

Local officials also discussed the importance of communicating with local school districts and the state port about the traffic impacts of the upcoming lane closures.

New Hanover County Commission Chairman Bill Rivenbark wondered if the port would be able to ask commercial carriers to arrive at night to limit traffic. Saffo offered another suggestion.

“We know that there’s a significant amount of traffic that’s going to be going into the port,” said Saffo. “If there’s any way that we can move those containers out by rail to the Davis Yard in Navassa, where they can be deployed from there, on getting onto I-140 or I-40, it would greatly reduce the amount of truck traffic that comes to the city.”

A port spokesperson says no one had reached out to the port about attending Thursday’s roundtable discussion, but they are working to minimize traffic impacts.

“We are working in conjunction with NCDOT to minimize traffic impacts and to ensure early communication with our port user community,” the spokesperson said. “However, our customers are not the only users of the bridge. There are about 70,000 trips over the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge per day. Truck traffic to the Port of Wilmington account for roughly 2,000 or less of those trips. While we will continue to coordinate with NCDOT to understand our traffic flows, the city and county will need to focus on commuter traffic flows.”

NCDOT has hired Southern Road and Bridge LLC to complete the project for $7.1 million. The company can earn an additional $500,000 if the project is completed on or before May 23, but the company will lose $6,000 for each day the project runs over June 28.

The impacts of the lane closures are still unknown, but local leaders agree that now is the best time to prepare to adjust your travel plans.

