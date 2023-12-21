Senior Connect
Holiday travel picking up, record numbers expected in airports and on the roads through Christmas, New Year’s holidays

Wilmington International Airport security checkpoint lines.
Wilmington International Airport security checkpoint lines.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travel this holiday season is typically more spread out compared to the Thanksgiving rush because kids are out of school and people typically leave for both Christmas and New Years.

“There are certainly times when flights are leaving at the same time and lines do back up at the TSA checkpoint so we’re always encouraging our passengers to arrive early at the airport to make sure you have time to go through TSA checkpoint, checking your bags,” Granseur Dick, Deputy Airport Director, said.

The parking lots are filling up so if you plan to park at the airport—be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time to find a spot and walk to the terminal. Airport officials say even though you might be prepared, others might not be so that’s why it’s important to get to the airport at least two hours ahead of your departure time.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be bringing some gifts with you, but you’ll want to make sure that nothing is wrapped in your bags in case it needs to be searched.

“If you’re planning to travel with gifts, TSA is recommending that you do not wrap them with holiday wrapping but put them in some type of box or some safe gift packaging to they can make that trip without damaging your holiday wrapping,” Dick said.

If you are heading to the airport any time in the next few days—keep in mind that around 9:30/10 o’clock in the morning is typically the busiest time, sometimes the rush lasts until noon.

You can check your flight status and how many parking spaces are available here.

