Fourth annual Gilbert Burnett Community Blood Drive kicks off Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fourth annual Gilbert Burnett Community Blood Drive will be held in Wilmington on Thursday, Dec. 21, and the following Thursday, Dec. 28.

In memory of Burnett, who served as the Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District of Wilmington for 23 years, the community is asked to donate blood through the American Red Cross.

Burnett was also a longtime Rotarian and an advocate and supporter of many civic projects, including the return of the U.S.S. North Carolina Battleship to Wilmington in 1961.

Those interested in donating can make an appointment online by using the sponsor code “ROTARY.” The Dec. 21 drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Masonic Lodge #319, located at 2910 S College Road, while the Dec. 28 drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to Aveda at Independence Mall, located at 3500 Oleander Drive.

The blood drives are co-sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, Masonic Lodge #319 and Wilmington Kiwanis.

