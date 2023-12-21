First Alert Forecast: temperatures to climb before rain chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Winter officially begins at 10:27 p.m. Thursday and, amid this transition to the new season, your First Alert Forecast packs some appropriately chilly temperatures. Expect crisp 50s for highs Thursday and Friday and nippy 30s for lows Thursday night and Friday night.

Weekend high temperatures will migrate to the 60s and ought to stay in that range into Christmas Day and perhaps a day or two after. Rain chances will be slower to perk up, but they eventually will: 0% Saturday, 10% Sunday, 20% Christmas Day, 50% Tuesday, and 30% next Wednesday.

See more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

