Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Firefighters save puppy brought to station not breathing

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quick-thinking firefighters gave a day-old puppy a chance at life after it was brought to them not breathing.

Burton firefighters Lt. John Calcorzi and Fox Millinder jumped to action when the owner brought the puppy into the Shell Point fire station.

Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform...
Burton firefighters Fox Millinder (left) and Lt. John Calcorzi (right) were quick to perform lifesaving measures on a day-old puppy brought to their station Wednesday. The puppy's owner named it "Burton."(Burton Fire District)

The pair treated the puppy the same way they would treat a human child, giving it warmth and stimulation and helping clear the dog’s airway.

With a clear airway, firefighters said the puppy took its first breath and started moving.

The puppy’s owner named it Burton.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
(Left to Right) Toron Windham, Christopher Leon Moore and Sean Panno
Two charged with death by distribution following fatal overdose
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
One Wilmington couple who is having issues getting to and from their doctors’ appointments...
“Of course all they’re saying is ‘I’m sorry about your experience’”: Couple concerned with Humana’s Modivcare transportation service

Latest News

USS Christmas filming in downtown Wilmington
Step into a Hallmark movie: 7 real-life Christmas movie sets you can visit in NC
Trevor Bell
Leland man arrested on child porn-related charges
Busy roads are expected this holiday season.
Best and worst times to travel on the roads this holiday season
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts
Humane Society warns against buying pets as Christmas gifts