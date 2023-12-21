“Of course all they’re saying is ‘I’m sorry about your experience’”: Couple concerned with Humana’s Modivcare transportation service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Driving to the store, work and doctors’ appointments is something many of us probably view as basic day-to-day tasks. But they can be ones we often take for granted.

One Wilmington couple who is having issues getting to and from their doctors’ appointments says they are supposed to be guaranteed transportation through their health insurance.

William and Ginny Parker have Humana health insurance. Through Humana, they are supposedly guaranteed 24 rides per year through a service called Modivcare.

However, their experience with the service hasn’t been a smooth ride.

“I was very upset because it takes a lot out of me to get dressed because, you know, I don’t see people. I don’t go out. I can’t go out by myself and things like that,” said Ginny.

Ginny Parker was dressed and ready to go for a dentist appointment on a Monday afternoon, one she desperately needed to get to, due to serious tooth pain, when her Modivcare driver didn’t show up to take her to her appointment.

“So here we are on Monday, now waiting for the ride to show up thinking, and nothing ever changed on the app, that there were any difficulties never received any text that there was an issue or need. In fact, we’d never heard anything from Modivcare at any point in time,” said William.

This forced William to lift Ginny from her wheelchair into the car and drive her to the appointment himself

“I worry about him because he tries to lift me and help and stuff and I’m not a light person,” said Ginny.

The issue is, he shouldn’t have to do that.

But Parkers says it’s been more of a burden, than a benefit.

“I think it’s a shame that all those years that we work, in order to be able to be eligible for these benefits, that there isn’t something better in place,” said William

But based on several online reviews, this wasn’t Modivcare’s first time getting in the way of a member making it to an appointment.

“At that point in time is when I started pulling up and started looking at the reviews associated with that company. And I was astounded at the number of negative reviews that there were,” said William.

Humana and Modivcare tell WECT they are investigating this situation.

“Modivcare priority is safe and reliable transportation. We understand that health plan members rely on our team to provide non-emergency medical transportation to access necessary care, and we are committed to meeting that need. We are investigating this issue internally and welcome any feedback our members have to their experience,” said Modivcare.

Humana adds that they cannot disclose specific information due to their members’ privacy, but that they say they are taking it seriously.

“Humana is committed to providing our members with access to high-quality health care, which often includes providing transportation benefits to health care appointments, as supplemental benefits, in many of our Medicare Advantage health plans,” said Humana.

But before this, William says Humana and Modivcare haven’t done much to make amends.

“Of course, all they’re saying is I’m sorry about your experience,” said William.

William says at the end of the day, he hopes no one else has to go through what he and Ginny have.

“They really need to take care of senior care a lot because one day they’re going to be in the same situation themselves,” said William.

