Construction on most major NC highways suspended for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation is suspending most construction along major highways starting Friday, Dec. 22, through Jan. 2.

Per the NCDOT, the work will be paused on interstates, U.S. and key state routes.

Exceptions will include bridges being replaced (this will not affect the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge), long term lane construction that can’t be removed temporarily and any highway work that doesn’t affect holiday travel.

The NCDOT reminds the public to:

“If possible, leave early for your destination.

Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes, if possible.

Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.

Don’t drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state’s rest areas.

Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.”

