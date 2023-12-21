Senior Connect
Columbus Regional Healthcare System limiting visitor due to flu and RSV increase

(Source: WTVM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare System is limiting visitors to ages 13 and over due to the increase of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 in the community.

Those 12 and under will not be allowed to visit Advanced Primary Care, Advanced Urology (Leland and Whiteville), Baldwin Woods OB/GYN in Whiteville and Tabor City.

Children may be permitted to visit patients under special circumstances, and parents or guardians will need to contact the manager of the department to arrange a visit.

Parents and guardians may bring their children to appointments to the doctor if childcare is not available.

