$1 million in funding headed to Surf City to move beach protection project forward

Surf City in North Carolina
Surf City in North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City is getting another $1 million in funding to move forward with a project to its beach from coastal storms.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District told the city on Thursday, Dec. 21. The funding is from the Disaster Relief Act and will go to completing a reevaluation report for the Surf City Coastal Storm Risk Management project.

“This report will reassess the project’s feasibility, considering factors such as updated planning criteria, environmental impacts, and cost-benefit analysis. The GRR is expected to be completed within a year,” a Surf City announcement states.

After the report is done, the army will submit a report for approval. If it is approved and authorized, it can move forward into the construction phase.

“Due to the withdrawal of North Topsail Beach from the overall plan, the GRR and additional authorizations became necessary for Surf City to move forward with the project which has been long awaited for the Town,” the announcement continues.

Mayor Teresa B. Batts says that the town’s hard work is coming to fruition.

“We have been patient, yet direct in working with not only the USACE but our federal legislators to continue to push for this critical infrastructure project for our community. Persistence is paying off, and we’re thrilled to continue to move in the right direction. Our work is not complete, and we’re dedicated to making all efforts to see this project to fruition. It was and will continue to be the Town’s top priority,” Batts said in an announcement.

