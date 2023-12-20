Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing 16-year-old

Makayla Denise Thames
Makayla Denise Thames(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said Wednesday that it is searching for 16-year-old Makayla Denise Thames.

Per the WPD, she is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and may be wearing a black hoodie with brown fur along the hood, a light pink jacket, black sweatpants and yellow Crocs. She was last seen on Tuesday near Vineyard Pointe apartments.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” the announcement states.

