Wilmington Police investigating robbery involving UPS delivery driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday night, Wilmington police are giving tips on how to stay safe for the holiday season.

At around 6:30 p.m. New Hanover County dispatchers received this call from a UPS delivery driver. “I had a kid jump into the truck and he said don’t move or anything… He took a couple of boxes out of the truck and he took my wallet and everything in it,” said the driver.

Officials say the suspects are two minors, the suspects wore mask and pointed a gun at the victim. According to police the suspects were able to get away with only a few packages.

Police say a few boxes were found at nearby building after the 911 call was made. This all happened at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and Barclay Hills.

The incident is leaving nearby neighbors feeling uneasy. People who live in the area say crime is nothing new, but that the fact the robbery happened is frightening.

“Yeah so I mean it’s a little scary. We saw yesterday around you know a time everything happened there’s a lot of blue lights flashing everywhere officers are we’re on feet with their flashlights looking around and stuff like that,” said Trace Russell who lives by Barclay Hills Drive.

However, the robbery is not an isolated incident. FedEx sent out a warning to delivery drivers warning them about an increase in robberies nationwide.

According to Lieutenant Greg Willett, delivery truck robberies are not common in Wilmington. He says although truck robberies are not common, investigators are looking to find who is responsible.

“There are people that have nefarious intentions in the world. And it does occur. And that’s when we go into investigative mode. And we tried diligently to investigate these crimes,” Willett.

Police say if you are ever caught in a dangerous situation, do what you can to stay safe.

“Best thing to do is, you know, if somebody is threatening you with a deadly weapon, you know, don’t try to be a hero. If you can’t get away from them, you know, throw something down money, property.”

WECT reached out to UPS and received this statement.

“We are aware of the incident involving a member of our team. We’re cooperating with the investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees is our number one concern. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to make additional comments currently, but instead defer to investigating authorities,” said Christina Repassy.

