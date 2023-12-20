Senior Connect
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver

(Simpson County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred at Princess Place Dr. and Barclay Hills Dr. on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m.

“The victim, a commercial delivery driver told officers that while he was stopped near the intersection two juveniles, possibly in their early teens entered the delivery truck and presented a gun to the victim. The juvenile suspects took property and fled the area. Some items taken were recovered a short time later nearby,” Wilmington Police Department wrote in a press release.

Officers describe the suspects as being in their early teens and wearing masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip411 app.

