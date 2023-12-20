Senior Connect
Wilmington man found guilty of using machine gun conversion device

Per the announcement, vehicle searches found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and three “ghost...
Per the announcement, vehicle searches found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and three “ghost guns” without serial numbers, including two guns with high-capacity magazines.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was recently sentenced to over 13 years in prison on several charges, including the use of a device to illegally convert a gun into a machine gun.

Tyrese Jerry Dawson was sentenced to 162 months on two counts of possession of a machine gun conversion device, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, Dawson was involved in multiple traffic stops in the Wilmington area, including one where he led officers on a high-speed chase traveling in excess of 70 miles per hour and drove on the wrong side of the road,” an announcement from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley states.

Per the announcement, vehicle searches found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and three “ghost guns” without serial numbers, including two guns with high-capacity magazines. One of these two guns had Dawson’s fingerprints, according to the news release, and a fourth ghost gun with a switch and a 31-round magazine was in a bag Dawson was seen leaving near a car wash.

“Machine gun conversion kits are turning up more and more in our streets and at crime scenes,” said Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “These conversion devices are illegal, incredibly dangerous, and pose a serious threat to the community. ATF is working closely with our law enforcement partners to keep these devices off our streets.”

