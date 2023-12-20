Senior Connect
Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation looking to make the holidays bright for seniors

St. Nick’s Wishlist program accepts both money and gifts in order to fulfill the wish lists of residents at assisted living facilities.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation is asking for help from the community in order to ensure the holidays are jolly for local seniors.

The foundation’s St. Nick’s Wishlist program accepts both money and gifts in order to fulfill the wish lists of residents at assisted living facilities who no longer have living family members. The program also focuses on residents who may not be able to afford gifts.

“The monetary donations this year are definitely lower than they have been in the past. And I think those are just the inflationary pressures that we’re seeing across the country,” Nicholas Newell, founder of the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation, said.

Those looking to donate to the program can do here. For more information, please visit the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation website.

The full interview can be found at the top of this web story.

