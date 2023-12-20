Senior Connect
‘The right attitude’: Child donates toys after brazen theft at family-owned Charlotte shop

Harper and Skyler’s Toys and Sweets at Park Road Shopping Center had several items stolen.
By Ron Lee and Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte toy store owner is heartbroken after a brazen theft at his family-owned shop.

Luckily, the hearts of children are sometimes bigger than adults.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday morning, Harper and Skyler’s Toys and Sweets at Park Road Shopping Center had several items stolen. Surveillance footage showed a duo loading up on everything they could carry and then calmly leaving the building.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said owner Dan Weiss. “It’s disappointing.”

The men took toys, trucks... basically, anything within reach became a target. Then, they left.

Once outside, the suspects took a beat to check out the toys on the outside display, potentially contemplating whether they were done. That’s when Weiss gave chase.

“When I approached them when they were leaving, they wouldn’t even acknowledge me,” Weiss explained. “They just kept walking.”

Even after Weiss took shots of the getaway car, nothing seemed to phase them. While disappointed, Weiss looks at the bigger picture.

“It’s all part of a small business aspect and being part of a community,” Weiss said.

Seven-year-old Baxter Seguin is no stranger to this toy shop. He comes here all the time to play Pokémon. When he heard about the theft, he gathered some of his toys to donate so he could help out.

His mother couldn’t be prouder and hoped the message would get out there.

“I think we all kind of benefit from, I don’t know, seeing kids and seeing that they have the right attitude in their heart,” said Ansley Seguin.

Even though Dan lost hundreds of dollars worth of toys, he still hopes whatever child ends up with them has a wonderful holiday.

“We’re part of a community, and the support we’ve been getting is amazing. But unfortunately, this happens,” Weiss said. “A couple of bad apples ruin it for everyone sometimes.”

