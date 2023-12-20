Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for NHHS student

Jamarion Stanley​
Jamarion Stanley​(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old NHHS student Jamarion Stanley.

He is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Dec. 19 at 818 Lorraine Dr. wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or NHCSO at (910) 798-4535.

