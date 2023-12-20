New Hanover Community Endowment holds meeting to discuss future grant funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting took place Tuesday night at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington, surrounding the $53 million recently granted to 33 local non-profits.

The money is coming from the more than $1 billion New Hanover County made from the sale of the public hospital to Novant Health. The New Hanover Community Endowment is in charge of the money, and dispersing the grants.

The president of the endowment, William Buster, said agencies that may have fallen short this year should be encouraged to apply again as help for them may not be far away.

More than 200 agencies applied for this year’s grants from the New Hanover Community Foundation. 33 received money.

The rest hoped to find out what they had to do to be in that group next time.

“If your proposal and the work that you want to do aligns with that work, whether it takes six months whether it takes a year, hopefully, we’ll find a way to be able to partner with you,” said Buster.

Endowment leadership suggested collaborating with other non-profits to come up with a cohesive plan and goal, similar to what UNCW, Cape Fear Community College, New Hanover County Schools and the chamber of commerce did.

“That goes a long way. When organizations do that, it gives us a great deal of confidence that they have the capacity to deliver, and they will deliver, and they will do it in a cooperative, unified way. And I think that’s really important,” said Bill Cameron, the endowment board chair.

Wilmington City Councilman Kevin Spears said he hopes the endowment will share the wealth from the billion-dollar hospital sale with groups of all sizes, and goals.

“They want to reap the benefit from that sale and that was pretty much promised to them. So, you know, smaller organizations do they want to be involved they want to reap those benefits. They want to be able to apply and receive grants,” said Spears.

One of those nonprofits left out of the grant funding this year was affordable housing.

Buster says they have already started the conversation about affordable housing with developers and nonprofits, and says the board is taking it seriously.

“I’m still looking for a way in which we can intelligently tell this community what we really truly can do. That involves all the organizations focused on housing. And it can’t be that we take 3 million here and 4 million there. That’s not going to solve the problem,” said Buster.

Buster says the plan is to roll out funding more frequently next year, instead of just a one-time announcement of 33 grants.

Buster says the best way organizations can understand the endowment is to go to their website and look at the strategic plan.

