NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has provided an updated timeline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs.

The NCDOT says the timeline is still subject to change:

January 11: The contractor will start temporary lane closures on the outside lines from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to let the contractor build the work platform. Then it will shift to the inside lanes a few weeks later.

January 28: Both lanes heading into Wilmington will be closed.

March 31: Inbound lane repairs complete, ideally in time for the Azalea Festival.

April 9: Both lanes heading out of Wilmington will be closed.

May 23: Repairs are completed.

The update was given during an NCDOT press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.