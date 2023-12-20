Senior Connect
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has provided an updated timeline for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs.

The NCDOT says the timeline is still subject to change:

  • January 11: The contractor will start temporary lane closures on the outside lines from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to let the contractor build the work platform. Then it will shift to the inside lanes a few weeks later.
  • January 28: Both lanes heading into Wilmington will be closed.
  • March 31: Inbound lane repairs complete, ideally in time for the Azalea Festival.
  • April 9: Both lanes heading out of Wilmington will be closed.
  • May 23: Repairs are completed.

The update was given during an NCDOT press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

