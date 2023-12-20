Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Montross passed away in 2023.
Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Ashley Maready
Wilmington woman arrested after stabbing, robbery
NCDOT says now, that it is not planning to have crews working at night on the Cape Fear...
“When DOT says, ‘We’re doing this 24/7,’ I want the full 24″: NCDOT says crews will only work dayside on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery
Jamarion Stanley​
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for NHHS student
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo