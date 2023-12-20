Judge sentences Robeson County drug dealer accused of escaping a Virginia jail for several days

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man who once bragged to investigators that he was the “biggest” drug dealer in Robeson County was sentenced Wednesday in his drug trafficking case.

Bruce Callahan Jr. pleaded guilty back in September to distributing fentanyl, cocaine and crack that came from Honduras and Mexico to Eastern North Carolina.

A judge sentenced him to 25 years in federal prison.

An investigation into Callahan was launched in 2021 after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF received multiple community reports about Callahan selling drugs in the Fairmont area.

During the summer of 2021, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of cocaine and crack from Callahan’s home.

Then in September 2021, law enforcement arranged the controlled purchase of two kilograms of fentanyl from Callahan.

Evidence showed that Callahan’s suppliers in Honduras arranged for two other men, Rony Lardi-Ortiz and Jefferson Marin Funez, to deliver the fentanyl to Callahan’s home.

Once Callahan received the two kilos of fentanyl, the three left his home and headed onto I-95 to deliver the fentanyl.

Robeson County deputies conducted a traffic stop, and three defendants attempted to jump out and run but they were quickly caught.

Investigators found the two kilos of fentanyl in the backseat of Callahan’s vehicle.

Authorities also seized cocaine and other drugs from Callahan’s home.

Callahan’s two co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in their cases.

Before pleading guilty to the drug trafficking charges, Callahan was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

Authorities said he managed to escape on May 1. Investigators believe he and another inmate manipulated the locking mechanism of a rear door exit in order to escape.

He was located on May 8 on Longwood University’s campus.

