Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Judge sentences Robeson County drug dealer accused of escaping a Virginia jail for several days

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man who once bragged to investigators that he was the “biggest” drug dealer in Robeson County was sentenced Wednesday in his drug trafficking case.

Bruce Callahan Jr. pleaded guilty back in September to distributing fentanyl, cocaine and crack that came from Honduras and Mexico to Eastern North Carolina.

A judge sentenced him to 25 years in federal prison.

An investigation into Callahan was launched in 2021 after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF received multiple community reports about Callahan selling drugs in the Fairmont area.

During the summer of 2021, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of cocaine and crack from Callahan’s home.

Then in September 2021, law enforcement arranged the controlled purchase of two kilograms of fentanyl from Callahan.

Evidence showed that Callahan’s suppliers in Honduras arranged for two other men, Rony Lardi-Ortiz and Jefferson Marin Funez, to deliver the fentanyl to Callahan’s home.

Once Callahan received the two kilos of fentanyl, the three left his home and headed onto I-95 to deliver the fentanyl.

Robeson County deputies conducted a traffic stop, and three defendants attempted to jump out and run but they were quickly caught.

Investigators found the two kilos of fentanyl in the backseat of Callahan’s vehicle.

Authorities also seized cocaine and other drugs from Callahan’s home.

Callahan’s two co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in their cases.

Before pleading guilty to the drug trafficking charges, Callahan was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia.

RELATED COVERAGE | Escaped inmate from Robeson County caught; found hurt, in poor condition

Authorities said he managed to escape on May 1. Investigators believe he and another inmate manipulated the locking mechanism of a rear door exit in order to escape.

He was located on May 8 on Longwood University’s campus.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT provides updated tentative timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge repairs
Biologists identify marine animal washed up on Figure Eight Island as a decayed shark.
Mystery marine animal found on Figure Eight Island identified
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver
Jamarion Stanley​
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing NHHS student

Latest News

Workers discovered the wallet in a walled off closet during a renovation.
Plaza Theatre returns lost wallet 65 years later
The U.S. Coast Guard says two men were rescued off the coast of Charleston after their boat...
Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized fishing vessel off Charleston shore
The Warming Shelter
The Warming Shelter gives 90 people a place to stay amid second night of freezing temperatures
Passengers from North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia returned to their cars on...
Carnival Cruise passengers return to totaled cars after coastal storm
One Wilmington couple who is having issues getting to and from their doctors’ appointments...
“Of course all they’re saying is ‘I’m sorry about your experience’”: Couple concerned with Humana’s Modivcare transportation service