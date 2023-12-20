Holden Beach Board of Commissioners to solicit more bids for pier project

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Holden Beach Board of Commissioners voted against moving forward with plans to renovate the pier 3-2 at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Two bids were in place to complete the project, with one option costing the town more than $2 million.

Some members said they needed more information to make an informed decision, and they wanted to start the process of developing a new plan in the future.

A special meeting will be called about the pier at a later date.

