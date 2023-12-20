Senior Connect
Governor’s Volunteer Service Award nominations deadline set for February

Governor's Volunteer Service Award pin.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The deadline to submit nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award is set for Feb. 13.

“There is still time remaining to submit nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award,” said Tammy Proctor, the Pender County Coordinator for the 2024 Volunteer Service Awards.

The Governor’s Office created the program in 1979 to recognize the state’s most dedicated volunteers who show concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.

“Each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams, and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to our community,” said Proctor.

A local committee will evaluate the nominees will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to approximately the top 20 volunteers in the state.

“We have several amazing volunteers in Pender County,” said Proctor. “We urge every organization, director, or business to nominate someone today.”

Printed nomination forms can be acquired Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism office in Surf City. Forms are available online or here. You can also email to obtain the forms via email.

Award recipients will be recognized during National Volunteer Week, which is April 21-27.

