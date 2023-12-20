Senior Connect
Franklin Square Park to close beginning Dec. 21

Franklin Square Park in Southport, NC
Franklin Square Park in Southport, NC(Bartlett Tree Experts)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Franklin Square Park will close beginning Thursday, Dec. 21, to pedestrians until the trees are assessed due to a report from the arborist, according to the City of Southport.

The city says the park will be closed until a full assessment of each tree is made in January to keep the public safe from falling limbs and tree liability issues.

Bartlett Tree Experts conducted an inventory of the trees at the park in November, finding that several trees needed to be pruned, mulched, and receive other treatments.

You can find the full report on the city’s website.

