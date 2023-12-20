Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: cold and dry... with some changes around Christmas

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A high pressure cell will bring more dry skies to the Cape Fear Region for the rest of this week - good to let any swollen creeks recede, ideal for yard cleanup, nice for regional travel, and free of drama at the shopping center.

Your First Alert Forecast necessarily focuses on temperatures like chilly highs around 50 for Wednesday afternoon, frosty 20s to around 30 for Wednesday night, cool 50s for the winter solstice Thursday, and milder 60s sneaking in by the weekend.

Cool to mild - likely not cold - temperatures ought to hold at Christmastime. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing a storm system that will bring rain chances back in this time, too, like a modest 20% for Christmas and a healthier 50% for the 26th and 27th.

See more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App. Trust your app to travel well, too!

