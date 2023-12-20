Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bugraw police searching for missing teen girl

Nadia Sutton
Nadia Sutton(Burgaw Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton.

She is about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Sutton has family in Wilmington and reportedly has previous contacts in Raleigh.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detectives at the Burgaw Police Department at (910)-259-4924 or the Pender County Department of Social Services at (910)-259-1240 and 910-259-1515.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Ashley Maready
Wilmington woman arrested after stabbing, robbery
NCDOT says now, that it is not planning to have crews working at night on the Cape Fear...
“When DOT says, ‘We’re doing this 24/7,’ I want the full 24″: NCDOT says crews will only work dayside on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver
Tires washed ashore on Holden Beach after the storm that took place on Dec. 17, 2023.
Over 1,000 tires wash ashore at Holden Beach after storm

Latest News

The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
Southport-Fort Fisher ferry to run on alternate schedule on Christmas
A school bus in New Hanover County
Boys and Girls Clubs opens site at Holly Shelter Middle School
Governor's Volunteer Service Award pin.
Governor’s Volunteer Service Award nominations deadline set for February
Per the announcement, vehicle searches found cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and three “ghost...
Wilmington man found guilty of using machine gun conversion device