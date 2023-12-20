Bugraw police searching for missing teen girl

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgaw Police Department is searching for missing 17-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton.

She is about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Sutton has family in Wilmington and reportedly has previous contacts in Raleigh.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detectives at the Burgaw Police Department at (910)-259-4924 or the Pender County Department of Social Services at (910)-259-1240 and 910-259-1515.

