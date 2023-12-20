Boys and Girls Clubs opens site at Holly Shelter Middle School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina is opening its first school-based club site in New Hanover County at Holly Shelter Middle School.

The site will run the programming in a school-based setting starting late January 2024.

“I am incredibly excited to witness our Clubs venture into school-based programming in New Hanover County with the opening of this Club site. This strategic move not only extends our reach to a crucial age group: middle schoolers, but also takes us to a much-needed service area. We are so excited to be able to better serve more youth in this community,” Mia Green, Chief Operating Officer said.

The members of the club will have access to skill-building programs, snacks, and a safe place to belong. The club will also provide transportation to home for club members, including drop-off locations in areas like Creekwood and Murrayville Road.

