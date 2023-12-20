Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive
Ashley Maready
Wilmington woman arrested after stabbing, robbery
NCDOT says now, that it is not planning to have crews working at night on the Cape Fear...
“When DOT says, ‘We’re doing this 24/7,’ I want the full 24″: NCDOT says crews will only work dayside on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver
Tires washed ashore on Holden Beach after the storm that took place on Dec. 17, 2023.
Over 1,000 tires wash ashore at Holden Beach after storm

Latest News

A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
Officials said they were unable to determine the sperm whale's cause of death.
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach