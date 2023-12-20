130 people selected to receive NC Teaching Fellows awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has announced the 130 people who will receive the NC Teaching Fellows awards for the Class of 2024.

“The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of up to $10,000 per year for qualified students committed to teaching elementary education, special education, science, technology, engineering, or math in a North Carolina public school. The purpose of the program is to recruit, prepare and support future teachers who attend institutions of higher education in North Carolina,” a UNC announcement states.

These are the students chosen in the early-decision window; students who were deferred to the regular application window from Dec. 18 to Feb. 18 will be finalized in March 2024.

“Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s eight partner institutions, pending institutional admission: Elon University; Fayetteville State University; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; NC State University; Meredith College; University of North Carolina at Charlotte; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The program will be expanding to two additional institutions in Spring 2024,” the announcement continues.

Local awardees include Tristan Bellamy from Clarkton, Lyla Sherwood from Wilmington and McKenzie Tomlinson from Hampstead.

“We are proud to offer Teaching Fellows awards to these deserving students during this inaugural early-decision window,” said Bennett Jones, director of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program. “The commission made a strategic decision to implement this early-decision window to increase the number of applicants to the program and to provide students with the knowledge that they have this award, which will assist them in their college application and decision-making processes. We are excited about the continued growth of the Teaching Fellows program and are grateful for the support of lawmakers and education policy leaders as we continue to promote the teaching profession across the state.”

Out of the recipients, 72 are set to study elementary education, 39 will study special education and 19 will pursue licensure in STEM areas. The full list includes:

Jaden Aldridge, Greenville

Lilly Alford, Louisburg

Kaitlyn Allen, Raleigh

Andrew Baker, Raleigh

Maisy Baker, Burlington

Abigail Bare, High Point

Millie Barfield, Albemarle

Duane Baugher, Raleigh

Lindsey Beck, Seagrove

Tristan Bellamy, Clarkton

Erykah Berry, Cary

Skyler Beshears, Roxboro

Clarissa Bower, Hillsborough

Cassidy Brake, Cary

Kaitlyn Brennan, Apex

Harmony Brooks, Lumberton

Mia Browder, Franklinville

Shavangelia Brown, Willow Spring

Sofia Burr Reynolds, Raleigh

Sadie Byerly, Lexington

Hailey Byrd, Raleigh

Haley Byrum, Kitty Hawk

Triniti Cabiness, Jamestown

DeJane’ Cade, Charlotte

Gabriel Castillo Calderon, Burlington

Makenna Castor, Raleigh

Samantha Caulder, Rockingham

Lauren Caviness, Bennett

McKinleigh Cochran, Franklin

Kevin Cole, Hickory

Jaiden Collins-Russell, Archdale

William Crodick, Knotts Island

Braxton Cumbo, Havelock

Courtney Davis, Matthews

Haley Davison, Monroe

Katie Dodson, Mount Olive

Souad El Badaoui, Wake Forest

Keith Ellis, Durham

Erica Finch, Clayton

Sophie Francis, Cary

Kenleigh Freeman, Lumberton

Addisen Freeman, Moravian Falls

Brogan Gilbert, Wake Forest

Lily Goodman, Cary

Rachel Greeson, Greensboro

Gwendolyn Griffin, Indian Trail

Sarah Hall, Beulaville

Emmerson Hanson, Olin

Kila Heglar, Salisbury

Maliyah Hill, Havelock

Alana Hodges, Hope Mills

Kelly Holsopple, Apex

Jared Holt, Dunn

Maya Hoover, Charlotte

Lacey Houlden, Greensboro

Luke Hyatt, Wadesboro

Kiya Inman, Pilot Mountain

Morgan Jelovsek, Raleigh

Elayna Jennings, Fuquay-Varina

Deondre Johnson, Clayton

Chloe Johnson, Iron Station

Alice Jones, Shelby

Elizabeth Kluckman, Raleigh

Gianna Kwiatkowski, Garner

Beth Langley, Clayton

Jazmine Leak, Bunnlevel

Gretchen Levine, Chapel Hill

Haley Lewter, Lumberton

Andrea Loera Valdez, Tarboro

Christian Ludford, Cary

Stephanie Maloney, New Hill

Kalei Mauldin, Mount Airy

Cecilia Maxwell, Concord

Avery Mays, Weaverville

Keegan McCann, Morrisville

Isaac McCormick, Mount Airy

Steven Mercer, Trenton

Sarah Neighbors, Four Oaks

Evelyn Ng, Cary

Melany Paiz Hong, Monroe

Christopher Park, Mooresville

Sagar Patel, New Bern

Kennedy Perry, Louisburg

McKenna Peters, Plymouth

Chelsea Pham, Cary

Nyla Polk, Turkey

Kaylann Pond, Shelby

Kyla Powell, Roxboro

Riley Powers, Kings Mountain

Skarlette Pridgen, High Point

Kaitlyn Quinn, Apex

Abigail Ragan, Apex

Zenai Randle, Franklinton

Cassi Ratterree, Charlotte

Elizabeth Reno, New Bern

Karlie Robertson, Dobson

Alexia Rodriguez, Shelby

Brooke Rosenkrantz, Apex

Brennyn Rouse, Newton Grove

Aji Saine Sallah, Cary

Drew San Angelo, Pinehurst

Tae’ah Sanchez, Godwin

Kamryn Savage, Sanford

Madeleine Shaw, Cary

Lyla Sherwood, Wilmington

Keisha Singletary, Fayetteville

Randall Singleton, Newland

McKenna Sink, Mocksville

Courtney Sisk, Valdese

Jamya Smith, High Point

Dorothy Snyder, Mooresville

Ellie Spear, Edenton

Lily Stanton, Apex

Abigail Stubbs, Holly Springs

Addisyn Sullivan, Foxfire

Lauren Tomes, Huntersville

McKenzie Tomlinson, Hampstead

Camilla Torres, Mount Olive

Junior Torres Diaz, St. Pauls

Juan Travis, Charlotte

Magdiel Trejo, Lincolnton

Patrice Wade, Burlington

Lacey Warren, Dunn

Addison Washington, Huntersville

Morgan Watkins, Wake Forest

Coley Welch, Morganton

Ka’Viya White, Tarboro

Leah White, Elkin

Kenna Williams, Stallings

Lily Williams, Clinton

