130 people selected to receive NC Teaching Fellows awards
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has announced the 130 people who will receive the NC Teaching Fellows awards for the Class of 2024.
“The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of up to $10,000 per year for qualified students committed to teaching elementary education, special education, science, technology, engineering, or math in a North Carolina public school. The purpose of the program is to recruit, prepare and support future teachers who attend institutions of higher education in North Carolina,” a UNC announcement states.
These are the students chosen in the early-decision window; students who were deferred to the regular application window from Dec. 18 to Feb. 18 will be finalized in March 2024.
“Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s eight partner institutions, pending institutional admission: Elon University; Fayetteville State University; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; NC State University; Meredith College; University of North Carolina at Charlotte; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The program will be expanding to two additional institutions in Spring 2024,” the announcement continues.
Local awardees include Tristan Bellamy from Clarkton, Lyla Sherwood from Wilmington and McKenzie Tomlinson from Hampstead.
“We are proud to offer Teaching Fellows awards to these deserving students during this inaugural early-decision window,” said Bennett Jones, director of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program. “The commission made a strategic decision to implement this early-decision window to increase the number of applicants to the program and to provide students with the knowledge that they have this award, which will assist them in their college application and decision-making processes. We are excited about the continued growth of the Teaching Fellows program and are grateful for the support of lawmakers and education policy leaders as we continue to promote the teaching profession across the state.”
Out of the recipients, 72 are set to study elementary education, 39 will study special education and 19 will pursue licensure in STEM areas. The full list includes:
- Jaden Aldridge, Greenville
- Lilly Alford, Louisburg
- Kaitlyn Allen, Raleigh
- Andrew Baker, Raleigh
- Maisy Baker, Burlington
- Abigail Bare, High Point
- Millie Barfield, Albemarle
- Duane Baugher, Raleigh
- Lindsey Beck, Seagrove
- Tristan Bellamy, Clarkton
- Erykah Berry, Cary
- Skyler Beshears, Roxboro
- Clarissa Bower, Hillsborough
- Cassidy Brake, Cary
- Kaitlyn Brennan, Apex
- Harmony Brooks, Lumberton
- Mia Browder, Franklinville
- Shavangelia Brown, Willow Spring
- Sofia Burr Reynolds, Raleigh
- Sadie Byerly, Lexington
- Hailey Byrd, Raleigh
- Haley Byrum, Kitty Hawk
- Triniti Cabiness, Jamestown
- DeJane’ Cade, Charlotte
- Gabriel Castillo Calderon, Burlington
- Makenna Castor, Raleigh
- Samantha Caulder, Rockingham
- Lauren Caviness, Bennett
- McKinleigh Cochran, Franklin
- Kevin Cole, Hickory
- Jaiden Collins-Russell, Archdale
- William Crodick, Knotts Island
- Braxton Cumbo, Havelock
- Courtney Davis, Matthews
- Haley Davison, Monroe
- Katie Dodson, Mount Olive
- Souad El Badaoui, Wake Forest
- Keith Ellis, Durham
- Erica Finch, Clayton
- Sophie Francis, Cary
- Kenleigh Freeman, Lumberton
- Addisen Freeman, Moravian Falls
- Brogan Gilbert, Wake Forest
- Lily Goodman, Cary
- Rachel Greeson, Greensboro
- Gwendolyn Griffin, Indian Trail
- Sarah Hall, Beulaville
- Emmerson Hanson, Olin
- Kila Heglar, Salisbury
- Maliyah Hill, Havelock
- Alana Hodges, Hope Mills
- Kelly Holsopple, Apex
- Jared Holt, Dunn
- Maya Hoover, Charlotte
- Lacey Houlden, Greensboro
- Luke Hyatt, Wadesboro
- Kiya Inman, Pilot Mountain
- Morgan Jelovsek, Raleigh
- Elayna Jennings, Fuquay-Varina
- Deondre Johnson, Clayton
- Chloe Johnson, Iron Station
- Alice Jones, Shelby
- Elizabeth Kluckman, Raleigh
- Gianna Kwiatkowski, Garner
- Beth Langley, Clayton
- Jazmine Leak, Bunnlevel
- Gretchen Levine, Chapel Hill
- Haley Lewter, Lumberton
- Andrea Loera Valdez, Tarboro
- Christian Ludford, Cary
- Stephanie Maloney, New Hill
- Kalei Mauldin, Mount Airy
- Cecilia Maxwell, Concord
- Avery Mays, Weaverville
- Keegan McCann, Morrisville
- Isaac McCormick, Mount Airy
- Steven Mercer, Trenton
- Sarah Neighbors, Four Oaks
- Evelyn Ng, Cary
- Melany Paiz Hong, Monroe
- Christopher Park, Mooresville
- Sagar Patel, New Bern
- Kennedy Perry, Louisburg
- McKenna Peters, Plymouth
- Chelsea Pham, Cary
- Nyla Polk, Turkey
- Kaylann Pond, Shelby
- Kyla Powell, Roxboro
- Riley Powers, Kings Mountain
- Skarlette Pridgen, High Point
- Kaitlyn Quinn, Apex
- Abigail Ragan, Apex
- Zenai Randle, Franklinton
- Cassi Ratterree, Charlotte
- Elizabeth Reno, New Bern
- Karlie Robertson, Dobson
- Alexia Rodriguez, Shelby
- Brooke Rosenkrantz, Apex
- Brennyn Rouse, Newton Grove
- Aji Saine Sallah, Cary
- Drew San Angelo, Pinehurst
- Tae’ah Sanchez, Godwin
- Kamryn Savage, Sanford
- Madeleine Shaw, Cary
- Lyla Sherwood, Wilmington
- Keisha Singletary, Fayetteville
- Randall Singleton, Newland
- McKenna Sink, Mocksville
- Courtney Sisk, Valdese
- Jamya Smith, High Point
- Dorothy Snyder, Mooresville
- Ellie Spear, Edenton
- Lily Stanton, Apex
- Abigail Stubbs, Holly Springs
- Addisyn Sullivan, Foxfire
- Lauren Tomes, Huntersville
- McKenzie Tomlinson, Hampstead
- Camilla Torres, Mount Olive
- Junior Torres Diaz, St. Pauls
- Juan Travis, Charlotte
- Magdiel Trejo, Lincolnton
- Patrice Wade, Burlington
- Lacey Warren, Dunn
- Addison Washington, Huntersville
- Morgan Watkins, Wake Forest
- Coley Welch, Morganton
- Ka’Viya White, Tarboro
- Leah White, Elkin
- Kenna Williams, Stallings
- Lily Williams, Clinton
