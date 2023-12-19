Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.
The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.
Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.
Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.
