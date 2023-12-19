Senior Connect
Wilmington woman arrested after stabbing, robbery

Ashley Maready
Ashley Maready(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Wilmington is in custody after an altercation led to a stabbing, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Police responded to 2828 Market Street, where Suites on Market is located, just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. There, they located one person suffering from a serious stab wound.

“... officers on scene were able to render aid to the victim until EMS arrived,” a WPD release states. “Officers spoke to witnesses and the victim and discovered that the suspect had run away from the scene and may have taken refuge in a nearby building that is under construction.”

Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ashley Maready.

“Maready was taken into custody by officers and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking or entering. Maready is currently in the New Hanover County detention facility under no bond,” the release adds.

