Whiteville police man arrested for alleged sex crimes

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police have arrested a man for sex crimes against a minor.

Dakoda Brown of Whiteville was arrested for two counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He received a $200,000 secured bond.

Whiteville citizens are encouraged to send any tips in ‘Partnering in Policing’ to WPD’s line at (910) 642-5111.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.