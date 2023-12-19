Senior Connect
Whiteville police man arrested for alleged sex crimes

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police have arrested a man for sex crimes against a minor.

Dakoda Brown of Whiteville was arrested for two counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He received a $200,000 secured bond.

Whiteville citizens are encouraged to send any tips in ‘Partnering in Policing’ to WPD’s line at (910) 642-5111.

