‘When DOT says, “we’re doing this 24/7,” I want the full 24′: NCDOT says crews will only work dayside on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCDOT is planning to close two lanes on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for maintenance work starting in early January.

Many leaders and people in the community fear the closures will be a traffic nightmare.

NCDOT says now that it is not planning to have crews working at night, and instead, just in daylight hours.

Some county leaders disagree with that decision, and they’re hoping it is reversed. They say considering the impact closing half the bridge will have, this should without a doubt be an around-the-clock project.

“We want three shifts,” stressed New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield agreed with Zapple. He said, “Working just daylight hours to me is not in the best interest of this community.”

Zapple and Barfield both believe the repairs could be completed faster if crews work more hours.

“I’m just looking for and encouraging as much as we can to get the work done as quickly as possible,” said Zapple. “In other words, when DOT says, ‘We’re doing this 24/7,’ I want the full 24.”

“We need to get this done as soon as possible. Six months is a mighty long time. Three months in one direction is a mighty long time. Anything they can do to speed this process up will indeed help this region tremendously.

But NCDOT officials say the reason for this decision, comes down to safety.

“Our main priority is safety. We understand the preservation project is an inconvenience, but it is critical to keep the bridge in safe condition for the next several years. The bridge condition would be in question if this project took place after the next hurricane season,” said NCDOT.

Zapple however, says having crews work three shifts, is more than possible.

“I know we’ve got the contractors, we’ve got the workers. And we certainly have the want from the community to make this happen as quickly as possible,” Zapple said.

Barfield adds that a lot of this could have been avoided with better planning beforehand.

“There’s still really no plan. Here we are a few weeks away from the first of January and there’s no concrete plan on how we’re going to move people around. You’re talking thousands and thousands of folks that use that bridge every day,” said Barfield.

A lot of people have asked why DOT can not have one lane open in each direction when half of the bridge is shut down for work.

DOT says it’s another safety decision.

Commissioner Zapple said it would be too tight for large trucks to pass each other, especially on the curve as you enter the city, and could cause accidents.

NCDOT says it will have more information regarding the timeline and work, later in the week.

The city and county will also unveil a plan on Thursday, Dec. 21, for drivers and the community.

