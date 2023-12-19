UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says that it has been able to identify a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle Monday night.

Troopers said that Jamie Sanderson, 49, of Richlands, was hit by a car while riding his bike on U.S. Highway 258 west of Richlands.

Troopers got that call around 9:45 p.m.

Sanderson was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he died.

Previous Story:

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public to help them identify a bike rider killed after a collision with a vehicle Monday night.

The Highway Patrol says a man riding his bike on U.S. Highway 258 was hit by a car west of the Richlands town limits.

Officials say they got the call about the collision around 9:45 p.m.

The Highway Patrol says he was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he died.

Troopers say the the middle aged man had red hair and a short beard.

The Highway Patrol asks anyone with information on the collision or to identify the bike rider to call (919) 733-7952.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.