UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies Onslow County cyclist killed in crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says that it has been able to identify a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle Monday night.
Troopers said that Jamie Sanderson, 49, of Richlands, was hit by a car while riding his bike on U.S. Highway 258 west of Richlands.
Troopers got that call around 9:45 p.m.
Sanderson was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where he died.
Previous Story:
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public to help them identify a bike rider killed after a collision with a vehicle Monday night.
Troopers say the the middle aged man had red hair and a short beard.
The Highway Patrol asks anyone with information on the collision or to identify the bike rider to call (919) 733-7952.
