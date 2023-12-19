Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Town of Carolina Beach ends parking enforcement early; free parking available through Dec. 31

Carolina Beach paid parking.
Carolina Beach paid parking.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced Tuesday that it is ending parking enforcement early this year.

This means that the town-operated lots and on-street parking will be available for free through Dec. 31.

“Parked vehicles should abide by all other parking rules such as time limits, space constraints, and residential right of way restrictions. As in prior years, parking remains free in January and February, and paid parking/enforcement will start back up March 1st. Visit https://www.carolinabeach.org/visitors/parking for more information about parking in Carolina Beach,” a town announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Montross passed away in 2023.
Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
NCDOT says now, that it is not planning to have crews working at night on the Cape Fear...
“When DOT says, ‘We’re doing this 24/7,’ I want the full 24″: NCDOT says crews will only work dayside on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Power restored for majority of southeastern NC

Latest News

One lane of NC 130 bridge in Shallotte to close to replace failing bridge joints
Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations suspended due to issues with the ramp
Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.