Town of Carolina Beach ends parking enforcement early; free parking available through Dec. 31

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced Tuesday that it is ending parking enforcement early this year.

This means that the town-operated lots and on-street parking will be available for free through Dec. 31.

“Parked vehicles should abide by all other parking rules such as time limits, space constraints, and residential right of way restrictions. As in prior years, parking remains free in January and February, and paid parking/enforcement will start back up March 1st. Visit https://www.carolinabeach.org/visitors/parking for more information about parking in Carolina Beach,” a town announcement states.

