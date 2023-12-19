Senior Connect
Steve Smith, Bob McKillop headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame class

The Charlotte legends will be joined by nine others in the hall’s 60th induction class.
The 2024 induction ceremony will happen on May 10 at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte legends Steve Smith Sr. and Bob McKillop will headline the 2024 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame class, officials announced Tuesday.

Smith, who played 13 years with the Carolina Panthers, caught for nearly 15,000 yards and 81 touchdowns during his NFL career, retiring as one of the best pass-catchers in league history. He has continued to make an impact in the Carolinas, staying in the Charlotte area post-retirement and opened Mecklenburg County’s first behavioral health center.

McKillop, the former head men’s basketball coach at Davidson College, won 15 regular-season conference championships and 634 games with the Wildcats. He is a 12-time conference coach of the year, and in 2008, took Davidson to the Elite 8, transforming Stephen Curry into a star. He went to the NCAA Tournament nine other times.

Pettis Norman, a Charlotte native and Johnson C. Smith University graduate, will join Smith and McKillop after he enjoyed a 12-year NFL career, nine of them with the Dallas Cowboys.

Also set to be inducted in the upcoming class are Randolph Childress, Sheila Ford Duncan, Caroline Lind, Jim Nantz, Shea Ralph, Don Skakle, Marilyn “Que” Tucker and Ron Wellman.

“This year’s class joining the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is dynamic in many ways,” Dr. Jerry McGee, president of the hall’s Board of Directors, said. “Not only are they part of a milestone group, given that this is the 60th induction celebration, they are representative of the reach throughout the Charlotte community, the state of North Carolina, the United States and beyond.”

The 2024 induction ceremony will happen on May 10 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown.

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now and can be purchased here.

