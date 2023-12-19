Southern Garden History Society scholarships announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum has announced that scholarships are being offered for young professionals and students to attend the Southern Garden History Society annual meeting in Wilmington on April 12-14, 2024.

“The Southern Garden History Society is a group of enthusiasts and professionals that foster and share scholarly research about our historic gardens, cultural landscapes, and horticultural history through educational programs and publications. We celebrate the beauty and diversity of the South’s historic gardens and encourage their preservation and restoration so they may enrich the lives of others,” SGHS vice-president Derek Wade said in a news release.

The annual meeting includes the museum, the Historic Wilmington Foundation and other local organizations.

The scholarship includes free registration and a stipend to attend the annual meeting.

You can learn more an apply online here.

