‘Seeing things’: Rowan County man stunned with $100K lottery win

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.
Salisbury resident Danny Parks couldn’t believe his eyes after he uncovered a $100,000...
Salisbury resident Danny Parks couldn’t believe his eyes after he uncovered a $100,000 scratch-off prize.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was stunned when he uncovered a scratch-off worth $100,000.

Danny Parks bought his $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” Parks laughed.

But he wasn’t the only one who didn’t believe it, neither did his wife.

“She thought I was messing with her,” he laughed. “She was excited, though.”

Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after taxes, took home $71,264.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

