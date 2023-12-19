‘Seeing things’: Rowan County man stunned with $100K lottery win

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was stunned when he uncovered a scratch-off worth $100,000.

Danny Parks bought his $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” Parks laughed.

SPORTS: Steve Smith, Bob McKillop headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame class

But he wasn’t the only one who didn’t believe it, neither did his wife.

“She thought I was messing with her,” he laughed. “She was excited, though.”

Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after taxes, took home $71,264.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.