‘Seeing things’: Rowan County man stunned with $100K lottery win
He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was stunned when he uncovered a scratch-off worth $100,000.
Danny Parks bought his $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West.
He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.
“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” Parks laughed.
SPORTS: Steve Smith, Bob McKillop headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame class
But he wasn’t the only one who didn’t believe it, neither did his wife.
“She thought I was messing with her,” he laughed. “She was excited, though.”
Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after taxes, took home $71,264.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.