Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Polar Plunge event to support Special Olympics of Brunswick County

A Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics of Brunswick County is set for March 2, 2024
A Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics of Brunswick County is set for March 2, 2024(Brunswick County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Polar Plunge event is set for Saturday, March 2, in support of the Special Olympics of Brunswick County.

The plunge will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middleton Park, located at 102 SE 47th St., Oak Island.

“Join us for food, entertainment, games, and plunging for a great cause!” a Brunswick County Schools announcement states.

You can register online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Eric Montross passed away in 2023.
Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington

Latest News

Community members can get food, essentials and more at local events during the holiday season.
Local events with meals, toys and more for people in need during the holiday season
Novant Health NHRMC
Endowment grants to fund efforts to recruit, retain healthcare employees
A warming shelter in Wilmington
Warming shelter opening in Wilmington on Tuesday and Wednesday
An ad for the 2024 Port City Rip the Runway
Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
Local outreach events to share info on Medicaid and other programs