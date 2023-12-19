Polar Plunge event to support Special Olympics of Brunswick County

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Polar Plunge event is set for Saturday, March 2, in support of the Special Olympics of Brunswick County.

The plunge will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middleton Park, located at 102 SE 47th St., Oak Island.

“Join us for food, entertainment, games, and plunging for a great cause!” a Brunswick County Schools announcement states.

You can register online here.

