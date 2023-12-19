Over $6M in funding headed to Port of Wilmington for rail improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over $6M in funding is headed to the Port of Wilmington for rail improvements, according to an announcement from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Rail Division is investing $10.2 million as part of 50-50 matching grant funding for rail infrastructure projects along 10 short line railroads and at the North Carolina Ports,” the announcement states. “The state’s share of the $20.5 million for all the rail projects is provided through the NCDOT’s Freight Rail & Rail Crossing Safety Improvement (FRRCSI) program. It will match equal investments from several railroad companies.”

The North Carolina State Ports Authority and the state will each provide $2,780,890 for “construction of new tracks at the port,” according to the announcement. Additionally, the state and Wilmington Terminal Railroad will each provide $590,846 for “track upgrades to the Dock Lead at the port.”

“Through the FRRCSI program, NCDOT’s Rail Division partners with railroad companies to support statewide freight rail infrastructure health, safety and performance. This public-private partnership helps efficiently and cost-effectively meet the growing demand for rail service,” the release adds. “Each of the rail improvement projects will be paid for with 50-50 matching funds from the state and private railroad companies.”

We are pleased to work with our short line railroad partners to improve the state’s critical freight rail network. These projects are important investments to ensure our infrastructure can support growing transportation demands and economic development opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.