Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One lane of NC 130 bridge in Shallotte to close to replace failing bridge joints

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of the NC 130 bridge that crosses US 17 in Shallotte is set to close to allow crews to replace “failing bridge expansion joints,” an announcement from the town states.

One of the two eastbound lanes is set to close on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and from Jan. 3-5. The lane will close from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. on those days.

“This work is imperative to the safe travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Eric Montross passed away in 2023.
Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington

Latest News

Southport/Fort Fisher Ferry operations suspended due to issues with the ramp
Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees