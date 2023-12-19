One lane of NC 130 bridge in Shallotte to close to replace failing bridge joints

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of the NC 130 bridge that crosses US 17 in Shallotte is set to close to allow crews to replace “failing bridge expansion joints,” an announcement from the town states.

One of the two eastbound lanes is set to close on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and from Jan. 3-5. The lane will close from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. on those days.

“This work is imperative to the safe travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge,” the announcement states.

