Oak Island Town Council votes to increase number of parking season passes

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 19, to increase the number of parking season passes from 1,000 to 1,500.

The council also passed a motion unanimously to keep the rates the same.

During Monday’s meeting, councilmembers voted to charge $325 for four or more passes initially, but then immediately amended it to be five or more passes for $325.

You find full meeting agendas on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.