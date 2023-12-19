Oak Island Town Council votes to increase number of parking season passes
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 19, to increase the number of parking season passes from 1,000 to 1,500.
The council also passed a motion unanimously to keep the rates the same.
During Monday’s meeting, councilmembers voted to charge $325 for four or more passes initially, but then immediately amended it to be five or more passes for $325.

