Nonprofits across the Cape Fear seeing fewer donations this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the time of year for giving, but several nonprofits across Southeastern North Carolina are seeing fewer people donate this holiday season.

Major Ken Morris with the Salvation Army of Cape Fear says not as many people are donating to the kettles this year.

Morris says they on average, raise $200,000 to $300,000 a year in donations through the kettles in the Cape Fear region. Last year, they raised about $190,000. This year, they’ve raised $150,000 so far. With less than a week left until Christmas, Morris says he would love to reach their goal, but he’s not sure if it will happen.

“Volunteers are doing what they can, and we have just as many workers, if not more,” Morris said. “But it seems the averages for each pot and each day are down, so we won’t quite reach our goal.”

On the bright side, Morris says they’ve received more bikes this year than ever before, and he says toy donations are on par with previous years.

“Sometimes we don’t have enough to give everyone who requests a bike, a bike,” Morris said. “But this year, we are thrilled to give every child that requested a bike, a bike.”

Nicholas Newell is also seeing fewer donations this year. He founded the nonprofit, Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation, in 2018, and collects gifts for people at assisted living facilities, many of which who don’t have living family members.

He says each year the demand grows, and they’ve been able to keep up with it - until now. Newell says they’re down about 50% in donations this year. They serve about 500 residents through both monetary and physical gift donations.

Newell thinks inflation could be a reason why not as many people are donating.

“We are in a business that completely relies on the giving of others,” Newell said.” If others aren’t able to meet their own daily needs, it makes it hard for them to give to other people.”

Devoria Berry with Toys for Tots in Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus County says they’ve seen a 40% decrease in donations this year, but a 30% increase in applications from last year.

“The need has increased, so it gets a little difficult. A lot of the boxes, some of them were kinda empty. So, you’re trying to fill the gaps of what you have,” Berry said.

Berry says they have over 600 children with applications this year, many of whom have bikes on their list. Berry says this is a current need.” Berry said.

While they might not be reaching their donation goals, leaders are still thankful for each and every donation.

“If it wasn’t for this community, we couldn’t do what we’re able to do,” Morris said.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of the community. I just really appreciate it. There’s a little bit of St. Nick in all of us,” said Newell.

“We appreciate anybody that has donated,” Berry said.

Newell says physical gift donations for Saint Nicholas’s Christmas Donation will be accepted until Thursday, but people can donate anytime on their website. He says there will be a fundraising opportunity at the Leland Chick-fil-A from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The nonprofit will receive a percentage of all mobile sales in that period.

The Salvation Army fundraises by mail, online, through the Angel Tree program, and in person.

Berry says people can still donate at the Toys for Tots website.

