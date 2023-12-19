New Hanover County to offer free Christmas tree recycling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County residents will be able to drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled for free from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

The program is for county residents who don’t already have residential trash and yard waste pickup from the City of Wilmington.

You must remove lights, ornaments, stands and tinsel before recycling wreaths, trees or garlands.

You will be able to drop off trees at:

The Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road

The Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road

New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

“This annual program is funded and coordinated by New Hanover County Recycling and Solid Waste, with support from the City of Wilmington Sanitation Department and The Home Depot. Along with trees and wreaths, other holiday-related items like gift wrap, paper or cardboard boxes, holiday cards, old gadgets and electronics can be recycled at the county’s recycling processing facility, drop-off sites or via the Mobile Hazwagon,” a county announcement states.

Artificial trees and decorations won’t be accepted.

“We know a lot of people take great pride in decorating for the holidays, but once the season is over many don’t have a way to dispose of their natural décor,” said Recycling and Solid Waste Director Joe Suleyman. “We’re grateful for this longstanding partnership with The Home Depot which makes sure that real Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands are recycled into mulch and composted for use in New Hanover County parks, gardens and grounds. This program helps reduce waste in our landfill and keeps our environment clean.”

