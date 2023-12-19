Senior Connect
Moore County substation attack docs show investigators found person of interest within 2 days of incident

(WECT)
By Shelle Jackson, Josie Zimmer and Ryan Bisesi
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - There are about 400 pages of court documents that detail the investigation into the attacks at the Carthage and West End Substations from December of 2022.

These documents show investigators had identified a person of interest within two days of the attack. We are not naming him because he has not been charged.

It took less than an hour for someone to shoot Duke Energy’s electric substations in Carthage and West End, knocking out power for 45,000 in Moore County.

A man called 911 - saying he was knowledgeable and willing to help with the Moore County outage.

You can read the rest of this story here.

