Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Georgia election workers ask for court order barring Rudy Giuliani from repeating lies about them

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, center, leaves after speaking with reporters outside federal court,...
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, center, leaves after speaking with reporters outside federal court, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Washington. A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to the two former Georgia election workers, Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked Monday for a court order barring him from continuing to repeat the lies he spread about them following the 2020 election.

The new lawsuit points to comments the former New York City mayor made during and after the damages trial last week, repeating the baseless conspiracy theories about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.

Those statements “make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop,” attorneys for the mother and daughter wrote in court documents.

Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman declined to comment on the lawsuit, but pointed to his other accomplishments, including his celebrated leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Giuliani has previously acknowledged in court documents that he made public comments falsely claiming Freeman and Moss committed ballot fraud as he fought to keep fellow Republican Donald Trump in the White House after Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Those claims led to racist threats and intense harassment that forced the mother and daughter to flee their homes and fear for their lives, they said in emotional testimony last week. The trial was held to determine the amount of damages after a judge found he was liable for defaming them.

Giuliani has vowed to appeal the verdict, and it is not clear whether he would be able to pay the staggering damages. He’s shown signs of financial strain as he defends himself against costly lawsuits and investigations stemming from his representation of former president Donald Trump.

He is also among 19 people charged in Georgia in the case accusing Trump and his Republican allies of working to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty and has characterized the case as politically motivated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants

Latest News

Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more
Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more
Nonprofits across SENC seeing decline in donations this Christmas season
Nonprofits across SENC seeing decline in donations this Christmas season
East coast storms lead to holiday travel headaches across the country
East coast storms lead to holiday travel headaches across the country
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host Nights of Lights from Dec. 20-22
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host Nights of Lights from Dec. 20-22