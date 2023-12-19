Senior Connect
Gen Z and millennials are reviving public libraries, study reveals

Gen Z and millennials are using public libraries, both in person and digitally, at higher rates compared to older generations. (SOURCE: KWQC)
By Wafaa Ezzat and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - In a surprising cultural shift, a new study revealed a library renaissance led by younger generations.

According to a new report released by the American Library Association, Gen Z and millennials are using public libraries, both in person and digitally, at higher rates compared to older generations.

“It always takes people by surprise when they think of young people reading, but Gen Z and millennials definitely still read. and they do prefer print materials over digital materials, though they are our top digital material readers as well. So it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Karrah Kuykendall, adult services director at Rock Island Library, said.

The report showed that 54% of Gen Z and millennials visited a physical library this past year, with survey respondents saying that they read and bought on average twice as many print books per month as any other category.

“Publishing has gotten a lot more diverse. The romance collection itself, the romance genre itself is just really diverse and rich and colorful. There is just a little corner of that genre for everyone, and I think that’s permeating generations for sure,” Kuykendall said.

Kuykendall also said social media and the internet play a part in this trend.

“We have influencers that talk about books. Reese Witherspoon, the Good Morning America Book Club, Oprah’s Book Club, those translate into people reading that story, so I think that helps,” Kuykendall said. “Another big thing is BookTok. These younger generations use Instagram and TikTok to find their next book and often they use YouTube as well. They’re taking these suggestions from people that they trust in these reading suggestions.”

The study mentioned that the younger generations expressed a preference for print over digital versions of books.

“I think it is a little bit detoxing from all of our screen time. There’s something very calming about a book. I don’t know, holding a book, feeling that book, even smelling the book can be calming. We’re just so stimulated all day, and one of the lovely things about a print book is there’s no ads, it’s very simplistic, and it’s wholesome almost,” Kuykendall said.

The study also highlighted that young library users “sample” media and books before making purchases or subscriptions.

The Rock Island Library takes this concept a step further by extending its sampling service beyond books. The library offers a diverse array of items, including sewing machines, fishing poles, crickets, and various tools, for patrons to try without the need to purchase.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

