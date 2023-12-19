Senior Connect
Forever Family: Say hi to Jake(Forever Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today on Forever Family, we want you to visit back with young Jake who we spent a day with at Frankies Fun Park not too long ago.

He is thoughtful, smart, considerate and loves playing games — especially video games that have to do with building different things.

Jake says that his favorite subject is PE and that he wants to be a YouTuber when he grows up.

“Jake is an amazing child, he is so resilient, he is quite the jokester, loves to have a good time. Loves to be outside. He just brings a lot of energy,” said Child Advocate Amber Richards.

His hope and New Year’s wish still is to find a home that he can call his own.

Jake says he hopes his Forever Family will have “a mom and a dad and probably one sibling or two.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org

