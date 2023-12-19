Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a big time cool-down

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Dec. 18, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your first Alert forecast for this Tuesday features a freezing start with little relief from the cold by the afternoon. Noticeable north breezes will limit highs to the middle and upper 40s. with wind chill values in the 30s to lower 40s at best.

Nighttime temperatures will feature plenty of freezing & frosty 20s & 30s, and following a similar trend will winds, will make it feel like the middle and lower 20s. Extra T.L.C. for the outdoor animals & people in your lives are a must.

Rain chances remain slim amid this cool high pressure pattern. See when temperatures will warm up in the seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook through Christmas & beyond with your WECT Weather App!

