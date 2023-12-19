Businesses forced to close from flooding from weekend storm

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - High winds, rain, and tidal flooding brought parts of Southport to a standstill on Sunday.

It was part of a storm that rocked the East Coast, leaving thousands without power.

Luckily, in Southport, the flooding kept to the streets, so no homes or businesses were damaged.

One local restaurant manager, David Downs of Edgewater 122, said his team took precautions due to the expected high winds.

“There were slight preparations. We needed to tie everything down to make sure that loose things aren’t just going to fly away,” Downs said.

Edgewater was one of the many restaurants that closed due to the storm.

After the storm hit, Downs said some seaweed and debris washed up on the street, but that was the extent of the mess.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said residents in the area are no strangers to storms, and everyone did their part by tying up loose items and staying home.

“The good thing is our citizens, they listen and they stayed off the streets so we didn’t have any water rescue calls and that was very fortunate for us,” he said. “Very minor damage in the city, we didn’t have any major power outages during the storm, so I think Southport faired very well.”

Over in Ocean Isle Beach, the storm damaged two beach accesses, Goldsboro and the Resort beach access. Officials are asking residents to avoid those areas for the time being.

