Bladen County awarded federal funds for stormwater study

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County and six other counties are getting a total of $17.7 million in federally-funded grants awarded by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

The funding is going to local governments to help them repair and restore critical infrastructure. In Bladen County, officials are working on a study which will help determine stormwater drainage solutions.

“Counties with active or completed projects include: Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Edgecombe, Hyde, Nash and Robeson. In order to receive program awards, the community must be located in one of the counties eligible to receive HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds due to damage from past hurricanes,” a NCORR announcement states.

Previously-completed projects under the Infrastructure Recovery Program include new drainage mitigation systems in Nashville and a a resource center for people without shelter in Fayetteville. You can learn more on the NCORR website.

